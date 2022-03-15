Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $101.36 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after buying an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.