Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of HRL opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

