Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 3,052 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $5.15 on Tuesday, hitting $205.48. The stock had a trading volume of 263,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956,772. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $393.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.