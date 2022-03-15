Howard Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

SWK stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 70,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,263. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.68 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.