Howard Capital Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

