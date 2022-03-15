HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.