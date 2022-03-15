Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
HTHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.38.
Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
