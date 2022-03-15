Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 438.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

