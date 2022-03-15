Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,613 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

