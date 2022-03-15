Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.