Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 133 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Boeing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Boeing by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $175.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.95. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

