Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after acquiring an additional 163,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $229.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

