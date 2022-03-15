Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Tyson Foods by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,750 shares of company stock worth $15,338,281 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

