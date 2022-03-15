Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:HUM opened at $431.94 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.12.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.