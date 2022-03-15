Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HUM opened at $431.94 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

