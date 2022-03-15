Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,683,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $295.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.