Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) CEO William Douglas Toler Acquires 5,000 Shares

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Douglas Toler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, William Douglas Toler acquired 16,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00.

HYFM opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

