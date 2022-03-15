Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyzon Motors Inc. is a supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles. Hyzon Motors Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, is based in ROCHESTER, N.Y. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

