IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a buy rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.23.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.