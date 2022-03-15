Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.02. 18,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.01. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $131.86 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

