Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $19.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.40. 77,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,132. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

