Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,998 shares of company stock worth $41,252,644. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

CRM traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $194.82. 70,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average of $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

