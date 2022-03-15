Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2,775.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

IWM traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $194.47. 1,052,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,598,180. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

