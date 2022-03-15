Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. 132,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

