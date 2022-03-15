Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after purchasing an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $273.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,088 shares of company stock valued at $123,661,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

