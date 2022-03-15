IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $866,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

