IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amyris were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 370.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at $14,348,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

