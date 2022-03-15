IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

