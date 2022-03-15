IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 528 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 969,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 57,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

