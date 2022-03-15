IFP Advisors Inc Sells 68 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 847,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $194.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

