Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Illumina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 617,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after acquiring an additional 229,112 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina stock opened at $306.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.15 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

