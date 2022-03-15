Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.37.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$55.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$37.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.88. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$28.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.