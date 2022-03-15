Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 6.27.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 75.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

