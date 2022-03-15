Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $27,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 106.2% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE:IRT opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.