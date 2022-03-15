Independent Money System Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $4,241.52 and $10.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Independent Money System has traded down 58.9% against the dollar. One Independent Money System coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,022.01 or 1.79799998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

Independent Money System (IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Independent Money System is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, which is also used in Litecoin. “

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

