ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.96) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.14) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.84) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.68 ($15.03).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.