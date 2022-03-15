InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IPOOF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,584. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $211.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

