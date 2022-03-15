InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
IPOOF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,584. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $211.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.
