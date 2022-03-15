Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) COO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.76 per share, with a total value of 135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.69 per share, with a total value of 66,900.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00.

DOUG opened at 6.67 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 8.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

