Insider Buying: Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) VP Anthony Laplaca purchased 10,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IVC opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 290,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 43,483 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

