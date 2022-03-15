Insider Buying: Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) VP Anthony Laplaca purchased 10,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of IVC opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invacare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invacare (IVC)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.