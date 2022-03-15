Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.

JELD stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $22,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $20,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JELD. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

