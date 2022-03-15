Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Buys 72,180 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 72,180 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,008 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $24,321.44.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,688 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $5,429.76.

SNCR stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

