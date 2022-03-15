Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Buys 72,180 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 72,180 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,008 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $24,321.44.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,688 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $5,429.76.
SNCR stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
