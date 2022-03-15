Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 713 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $60,191.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Day sold 890 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total value of $168,085.40.

AMBA opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.16. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $84,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after buying an additional 306,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

