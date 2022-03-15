Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANAT opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.46. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.69 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

Get American National Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American National Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American National Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American National Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.