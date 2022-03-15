Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ANAT opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.46. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.69 and a 1 year high of $195.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
