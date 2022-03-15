Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WMT stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.78. 7,619,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,192. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

