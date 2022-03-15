Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 204,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IINN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,611. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84.
Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (IINN)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.