Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 204,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IINN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,611. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

