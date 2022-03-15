Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $25.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,251.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

