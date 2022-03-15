Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $18,785,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

