Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.31.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

