Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,343.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

