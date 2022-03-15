International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.64. 4,016,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,530. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

