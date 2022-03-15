International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

IPCFF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 3,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on International Petroleum from SEK 70 to SEK 80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

