InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPVI remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,370. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

